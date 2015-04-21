* Raises prices for personal care products by 2 pct
* Gross margin up 140 basis points to 35.6 pct
* Dollar to hit FY sales by 9-10 pct vs prior view 8-9 pct
* Company cuts share buy back target
* Shares rise as much as 5.6 pct
(Adds details, graphics; updates shares)
April 21 Kimberly-Clark Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it cut costs and raised
prices for its personal care products, such as Huggies diapers
and Poise and Depend adult diapers, to offset the impact of a
stronger dollar.
The company's shares rose as much as 5.6 percent to a
three-month high of $113.44 on Tuesday.
Net selling prices in the company's personal care business,
the company's biggest revenue contributor, rose 2 percent and
sales volumes increased 4 percent in the first quarter ended
March 31.
Kimberly-Clark also benefited from cost savings of $10
million in the quarter due to a restructuring program started in
2014.
A 5.9 percent drop in costs of goods sold helped the company
offset a 4 percent drop in quarterly sales and boost its gross
margin 140 basis points to 35.6 percent.
However, Kimberly-Clark, which gets about half of its sales
from outside North America, said it expects foreign currency to
hurt 2015 sales by 9-10 percent in 2015.
It had earlier expected an impact of 8-9 percent.
A strong dollar reduces the value of overseas sales when
they are translated back into U.S. dollars.
The strong dollar wiped out 9 percent of Kimberly-Clark's in
sales in the first quarter, but sales of $4.69 billion still
topped analysts' average estimate of $4.61 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell 13 percent to
$468 million, or $1.27 per share.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.42 per share, higher
than analysts' average estimate of $1.33.
The company said it spent $150 million in acquiring the
remainder of its Israeli subsidiary and hence cut its 2015 share
buyback program to $700-$900 million from $800 million to $1
billion.
Up to Monday's close, Kimberly-Clark's stock had fallen more
than 7 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index had
climbed 2 percent.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)