MEXICO CITY, June 13 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Tuesday that it will invest around $250 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Morelia, the capital of the western state of Michoacan.

"The projects are in line with Kimberly-Clark de Mexico's regular way of conducting business and the investment amount could vary based on the results of more specific analysis and other issues," said the company. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)