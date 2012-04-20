* Q1 adjusted EPS $1.24 tops Wall St view $1.17
* Sales up 4.2 percent to $5.24 billion
* Stands by FY EPS forecast
* Shares up 2 percent in midday trading
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, updates stock activity)
By Jessica Wohl
April 20 Kimberly-Clark Corp posted a
bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday as
the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed costs,
while strength in emerging markets mitigated some weakness in
the United States.
Its shares were up 2.2 percent to $76.94 in midday trade
after hitting a new high of $77.08.
Kimberly-Clark stood by its forecast for the year despite
the better-than-expected quarter. The company is cutting costs,
but is also increasing its spending on marketing as it tries to
stem the decline in the number of diapers and training pants it
sells at home and get shoppers to buy more of its other goods.
"I'm in the cautious camp, I kind of prefer them to be kind
of realistic," said Morningstar analyst Lauren DeSanto. "I would
rather see another quarter or so before they decide whether to
raise guidance."
The company is preparing for competition, such as larger
rival Procter & Gamble Co launching new feminine care
products and Pampers diapers with an Olympics theme, Chairman
and Chief Executive Tom Falk told analysts on a conference call.
Falk called Kimberly-Clark's U.S. businesses "fundamentally
strong" and said the economic environment seems to be showing
some modest improvement. He still expects the U.S. baby and
child care categories to remain soft, though the birth rate
could turn from being slightly negative to slightly positive
later this year based on indicators such as the employment rate
and household formation.
Organic sales, which strip out the impact of foreign
currency fluctuations and sales lost due to a restructuring,
rose 6 percent overall and 13 percent in international markets.
While emerging markets such as China were strong, they are
still a small part of Kimberly-Clark's overall sales. North
America accounts for 50 roughly percent of sales.
Kimberly-Clark's report of strength in emerging markets
should be a positive for Colgate-Palmolive Co,
"especially given the nice pricing and volume growth," said JP
Morgan analyst John Faucher. For P&G, the impact is "more mixed,
as weak U.S. baby care and price competition in Europe could
offset the emerging markets growth."
Colgate and P&G report their quarterly results next week.
MAINTAINING VIEW DESPITE TOPPING EXPECTATIONS
Kimberly-Clark still expects to earn $5.00 to $5.15 per
share this year on an adjusted basis, which excludes
restructuring costs. Its sales should be flat to up 1 percent.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $5.24 per
share before that forecast was given in January, and have since
trimmed their average view to $5.10, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I still think it's the right level of guidance," Falk said,
noting that 3 cents of profit per share this quarter came from a
lower tax rate.
First-quarter profit rose to $468 million, or $1.18 per
share, from $350 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.24 from $1.09.
Analysts expected a profit of $1.17 per share.
Sales increased 4.2 percent to $5.24 billion, while analysts
were expecting $5.05 billion. The volume of goods sold rose 2
percent and prices rose 3 percent.
Kimberly-Clark has seen its Huggies business pressured by
consumers switching to less expensive diapers and families
having fewer children. Volume in the North American diapers and
training pants business has now fallen for six consecutive
quarters.
Sales rose in each unit except for a 0.9 percent decline in
consumer tissue. Operating profit was up in all units, with
consumer tissue posting the largest percentage increase.
Kimberly-Clark is restructuring its pulp and paper business,
which hits sales and helps profitability in that area.
Kimberly-Clark said it still expects to incur $385 million
to $420 million in after-tax restructuring charges through the
end of 2012. Through the first quarter, it had taken $313
million in charges.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Leslie Gevirtz)