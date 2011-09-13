* Kleenex already leads the tissue market
* Kleenex Cool Touch with cooling sensation costs more
* Product debuts in North America before flu season
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Sept 13 Kleenex is hoping that
consumers will pay significantly more per tissue to soothe
their noses with coconut oil, aloe extract and ingredients
often used in anti-aging creams.
The patent-protected Kleenex Cool Touch tissues cost about
65 percent more than other premium Kleenex tissues, but Kleenex
owner Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) thinks that consumers will be
willing to pay extra, despite an economy that may be bordering
on a double-dip recession.
Kleenex, which debuted in the 1920s, is a big business for
Kimberly-Clark and one that is gaining market share even though
shoppers have traded down to store branded goods in other
categories such as paper towels and food.
Now, Kleenex hopes that despite the difficult economic
climate, U.S. households will buy more than the average five
boxes of tissues they purchase each year. A lot of that buying
comes during the fall and winter, when cold and flu rates
soar.
Kleenex Cool Touch tissues feel thicker than traditional
tissues and react with body temperature to send a cooling
sensation to people's noses. They also cost a lot more than
regular Kleenex.
"Consumers are willing to pay a premium for what they
perceive to be a value-added benefit," Craig Smith, Kleenex
brand director, said in an interview.
In Kleenex's research, shoppers were even willing to pay
more than the price the company set for the new tissues, said
Tracy Buelow, Kleenex senior brand manager.
Kleenex Cool Touch have a suggested price of $2.19 for a
box of 50, or 4.38 cents per tissue, though initial prices will
likely be lower to get people to try them. Kleenex lotion and
ultra soft tissues, two other high-end varieties, go for $1.99
for a box of 75 tissues, or roughly 2.65 cents per tissue.
"Innovation has to come without the price, that's the
problem that we have in this environment," said RBC Capital
Markets household products analyst Jason Gere, who has an
"outperform" rating on Kimberly-Clark.
"As long as the sticker price seems more in line with some
of the other products out there it should do OK," Gere said,
referring to the price per box, not per tissue.
Tissues are one category where store branded products have
had less of an impact. Different varieties of Kleenex rang up
more than $461 million in U.S. sales during the 52 weeks ended
on Aug. 7, excluding sales at Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and
wholesale chains such as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O),
according to data from Chicago-based SymphonyIRI Group. While
sales of Kleenex increased, sales of private label tissues
fell, according to the firm's data.
Kimberly-Clark said Kleenex gained 2 percentage points of
market share in North America during the second quarter. Puffs,
from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), are a distant No. 2 player in
the category.
"If you have a consumer who wants the lotion and all of
that stuff they're going to stick with a brand, whether it's
Kleenex or Puffs," said Gere.
While Kimberly-Clark appears comfortable with its Kleenex
pricing strategy for now, the company is keeping an eye on
prices for northern bleached softwood kraft, a benchmark for
pulp paper prices in the industry. The company is cutting costs
to help offset the higher material costs it faces and is
raising some prices. [ID:nN1E76J1JR]
Kimberly-Clark is basing expectations for the year on the
price of pulp staying between $1,000 and $1,020 per metric ton,
versus $970 in the first quarter and $1,030 in the second
quarter, Chief Executive Tom Falk said during a July conference
call.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl, editing by Matthew Lewis)