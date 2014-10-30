Oct 30 A Southern California-based law firm has
sued Kimberly-Clark Corp for more than $500 million,
alleging that the Kleenex tissue maker committed fraud by
marketing and selling some of its surgical gowns as protection
against Ebola.
Law firm Eagan Avenatti said it filed a class-action lawsuit
in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, stating that Kimberly-Clark
had falsely represented to health regulators and healthcare
workers that its "MICROCOOL Breathable High Performance Surgical
Gowns" are impermeable and provide protection against Ebola.
The law firm said the gowns had failed industry tests and
did not meet relevant standards for protection against Ebola,
placing healthcare workers and patients at "considerable risk".
"Kimberly-Clark needs to immediately recall these gowns and
come clean with the FDA, CDC, healthcare professionals and the
general public," lead attorney Michael Avenatti said in a
statement.
Kimberly-Clark declined to comment.
The company's shares were largely unchanged in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)