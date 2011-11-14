Nov 14 Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) is recalling a limited number of Kotex brand tampons contaminated with a bacterium that could pose health risks, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website on Monday.

The company's Kotex Natural Balance Security Unscented Tampons Regular Absorbency packages were shipped to retailers between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2. No other Kotex-branded products were subject to the recall, according to Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark.

Specific Wal-Mart (WMT.N) stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas, as well as some Fry's stores in Arizona and certain Smith's stores in Utah and Arizona have been alerted to remove the recalled 18-count and 36-count packages from shelves.

Kimberly-Clark said the tampons were made with a raw material contaminated by a bacterium that could lead to vaginal and urinary tract infections, although the company had not yet received any reports of adverse reactions.

Customers should stop using the recalled products immediately, the company said. (Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)