Wells Fargo sees 'relatively stable' retail trends in January
Feb 17 Wells Fargo & Co saw "relatively stable" trends in branch banking in January, the executive in charge of the unit stated Friday in a company press release.
Oct 24 Kimberly-Clark Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its expectations for the year.
The maker of Huggies diapers also said it plans to stop selling diapers in much of Western and Central Europe and get out of some other businesses in that region.
Kimberly-Clark, best known for its Kleenex tissues, earned $517 million, or $1.30 per share, in the third quarter, compared with $432 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
The company said it now expects to earn $5.15 per share to $5.25 per share this year on an adjusted basis that excludes restructuring costs, up from its July target of $5.05 to $5.20.
Feb 17 Wells Fargo & Co saw "relatively stable" trends in branch banking in January, the executive in charge of the unit stated Friday in a company press release.
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.