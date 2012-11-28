RPT-COLUMN-We need to talk about the London Metal Exchange: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
LONDON Nov 28 Kimberly Enterprises NV : * Continuing negotiations with engel resources & development limited to repay
sums it owes to erd * Agreed with erd to pledge future proceeds generated from its canadian
projections as security
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Safran on Thursday rejected criticism by a UK hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace and pledged to stand firm as a spat intensified over plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell.