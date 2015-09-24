Sept 24 Canada's RioCan Real Estate Investment
Trust will end a joint venture with Kimco Realty Corp
and buy its stake in 22 Canadian properties for C$715
million ($533.66 million).
The 15-year-old joint venture managed 35 properties in
Canada, including three that were previously occupied by Target
Corp, the companies said in a joint statement.
The two companies plan to sell 10 properties as part of the
plan to end the joint venture. The remaining three properties
will be dealt with at a later date, the companies said.
RioCan Chief Executive Edward Sonshine said the acquisition
would increase the company's exposure to Canada's six largest
markets, including Toronto.
RioCan, the largest real estate investment trust in Canada,
will also assume Kimco's share of existing debt, the company
said.
($1 = 1.3398 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)