Nov 29 Kimco Realty Corp on Wednesday
sold $175 million of Class K cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: KIMCO REALTY
AMT $175 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL
TYPE SHARES ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/07/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A