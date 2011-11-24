SINGAPORE Nov 24 Kim Eng Holdings Ltd considered buying the Asian operations of collapsed brokerage MF Global, but decided not to as the numbers did not stack up, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday.

The Asian brokerage, which Malaysia's Maybank has a 44.6 percent stake in, will always consider opportunistic acquisitions but decided in this case not to proceed with a deal.

"We've had a look at the entire platform throughout the region and the numbers didn't stack up," said Ronald Ooi, the firm's chairman and chief executive.

Ooi said Kim End still has around S$4 million ($3.06 million)tied up with MF Global but added that they had made provisions for this and that all client accounts are secure. ($1 = 1.3092 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok, writing by Rachel Armstrong)