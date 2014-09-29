BRIEF-MeetMe prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 8.00 million common shares priced at $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 29 Chinese e-cigarette company Kimree Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering of American depositary shares.
Citigroup is underwriting the IPO, the Guangdong-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing. (1.usa.gov/1sL6AeZ)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Says public offering of 8.00 million common shares priced at $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its giant European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: