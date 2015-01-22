By Karen Schwartz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 22 Energy infrastructure company
Kinder Morgan Inc will back the acquisition of Hiland
Partners with a $2.025 billion bridge loan, Kinder
Morgan said in a press release.
UBS is providing the bridge loan
Kinder Morgan is buying Hiland, a pipeline and logistics
company, from founder Harold Hamm and Hamm family trusts for $3
billion, including debt.
Hiland builds and operates oil gathering and transportation
pipelines and natural gas gathering and processing systems
primarily in the Bakken shale oilfields in North Dakota and
Montana. Hiland's customers include Continental and Hess Corp.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)