By Anna Driver

HOUSTON, Oct 17 Judging by Wall Street's warm embrace of Richard Kinder's $21 billion deal to buy El Paso Corp, he is still -- to borrow the phrase once used to describe his former Enron colleagues -- the smartest guy in the room.

With the deal, the Texas billionaire who started his business in 1997 by buying pipeline assets from Enron for $40 million, will create the largest oil and gas transportation company in North America with 80,000 miles of pipeline.

Analysts applauded the deal, which used Kinder Morgan's relatively high stock valuation and relatively low cost of capital to pick up the nation's largest natural gas network.

"He's still perceived to be the smart guy out of the old Enron organization," said Duane Grubert, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group. "The respect for his creative dealmaking continues to be really high."

If Kinder, CEO and chairman of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N), manages to sell off El Paso's EP.N exploration and production assets around the same time the deal closes, he could almost immediately pay back most of the money his company is borrowing for the $11.5 billion cash portion of the deal.

Kinder Morgan's shares rose as much as 10 percent on Monday, the day after the deal was announced. [ID:nN1E79F06X]

Kinder Morgan was put together through a string of deals, including some with marquee private equity names including Carlyle Group [CYL.UL], Goldman Sachs Inc's (GS.N) buyout arm Highstar Capital and Riverstone Holdings.

"This is not the first rodeo we've done," Kinder reminded analysts on a conference call with investors on Monday.

HEIR APPARENT

Kinder, a Missouri native, joined Florida Gas in the early 1980s and was reunited with University of Missouri friend Kenneth Lay when Lay's Houston Natural Gas acquired the Florida company.

In 1985, Houston Natural Gas merged with Nebraska's InterNorth to form Enron Corp, with Lay as CEO.

As Enron's president and chief operating officer, Kinder was known as the guy who made the trains run on time and kept spending in check.

Unlike Lay, whose extravagant lifestyle included a liking for Gulfstream jets with catered lunches, Kinder was satisfied with a cheaper Cessna for quick business trips.

Until the mid-1990s, Kinder, now 66, had been considered Lay's heir apparent as CEO. But Jeffrey Skilling, whom Enron had poached from consultancy McKinsey & Co years earlier, caught Lay's attention by engineering Enron's transformation from a pipeline company into a trading giant and became the CEO-in-waiting.

Kinder left Enron in December 1996, and in February 1997 he founded Kinder Morgan with longtime friend Bill Morgan, the pair having spent about $40 million to acquire some Enron pipeline and associated assets that the energy giant no longer considered core to its ambitious operations.

Enron collapsed in 2001, its demise chronicled in a best-selling book "The Smartest Guys in the Room," by Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind.

In December 2006 Kinder, then-retired Morgan and other members of the board, including Houston financier Fayez Sarofim, acquired Kinder Morgan for $15 billion and took it private.

STRAIGHT SHOOTER

Kinder, who ranks 46th on Forbes' list of richest Americans, has an estimated worth of $6.4 billion, according to the magazine.

Still, the affable and plain-spoken executive parks in the same garage as his employees and is often spotted in his office building lobby sporting short-sleeved shirts, not the dark suit normally expected of an oil industry billionaire.

Kinder, who served as a captain in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and wife Nancy are generous donors to a number of philanthropies benefiting education and children.

They are a fixture on Houston's social circuit, often appearing in photos in magazines and websites that chronicle the city's glitterati.

"Both of them are some of the most highly philanthropic people in this city," said Shelby Hodge, editor-at-large for Houston's dominant social and entertainment website, culturemap.com. "They are straight shooters and very careful stewards of that money."

Kinder's mother was a schoolteacher and in her memory, the couple has lavished on millions on the cause of furthering education, Hodge said.

Through a foundation, the Kinders have already given millions to fund an urban research institute at Rice University in Houston, a program to award teachers, and a research effort to screen middle-school students with difficult-to-detect heart abnormalities.

Kinder and his wife have also joined the Giving Pledge movement, launched by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, by committing to give the majority of their wealth to charity.

Kinder Morgan shares closed 4.8 percent higher at $28.19 on a day that the S&P 500 index fell 2 percent.

(Additional reporting by Kristen Hays, Eileen O'Grady and Bruce Nichols in Houston and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Mike Miller and Ted Kerr)