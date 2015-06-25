HOUSTON, June 25 Kinder Morgan Inc aims
to start up its second condensate splitter at its Houston Ship
Channel complex next month, a spokeswoman said.
The 50,000 barrels per day splitter is slated to begin
commissioning next week to test all systems leading to startup,
the spokeswoman said.
Kinder Morgan started up the first of two 50,000 bpd
splitters in late March after delays in delivery of manufacturer
parts and weather issues pushed startup from mid-2014.
Due to the boom in output of condensate in the U.S. shale
plays, the oil industry is investing up to $2.4 billion in
condensate splitters to "split" the very light form of crude
into components like jet fuel, diesel and naphtha, a building
block for gasoline, to sell domestically or export.
It is more sophisticated than an oilfield stabilizer, which
removes natural gas liquids from condensate, but does not make
finished motor fuels like a refinery.
BP Plc has a 10-year deal to buy all the output from
both splitters.
Magellan Midstream Partners has a similar deal with
Trafigura for a 50,000 bpd splitter under
construction in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. regulators say stabilized condensate qualifies as an
exportable refined product, so companies can export it without
having to run it through a splitter first.
Some planned splitter projects have been altered or put on
hold as companies gauge whether to move forward or build cheaper
stabilizers.
