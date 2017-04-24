BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 24 U.S. pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc said on Monday its Canadian unit has filed with Canadian regulators for an initial public offering of restricted voting shares.
As part of the proposed IPO, Kinder Morgan will sell a portion of its interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, the company's Canadian business, which includes the Trans Mountain pipeline system. (bit.ly/2pYNNAQ) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock