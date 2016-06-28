UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall after sharp rise in U.S. stockpiles
* U.S. crude stocks rose by larger-than-expected 6.5 mln barrels
June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc said it agreed to sell half of its stake in an Ohio pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group LLC and the private equity firm would help fund construction and commissioning of the pipeline.
The Utopia Pipeline project, which is estimated to cost about $500 million, stretches from Harrison County to Fulton County.
The pipeline will connect to Kinder Morgan's existing infrastructure that transports ethane and ethane-propane mixtures to Ontario, Canada. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* U.S. crude stocks rose by larger-than-expected 6.5 mln barrels
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
LONDON, Feb 2 Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.