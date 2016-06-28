UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall after sharp rise in U.S. stockpiles
* U.S. crude stocks rose by larger-than-expected 6.5 mln barrels
June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc said it had agreed to sell half its stake in an Ohio pipeline project to private equity firm Riverstone Investment Group LLC for an undisclosed amount.
Riverstone will make an upfront cash payment to Kinder Morgan, including reimbursement for 50 percent share of its previous capital expenditure on the $500 million project, the pipeline company said on Tuesday.
The private equity firm will also fund its share of future capital expenditure needed to complete the construction and commissioning of the pipeline.
Kinder Morgan shares rose 2.6 percent to $17.86 in morning trading.
Private equity funds around the world, with a cash pile of around $1 trillion, are looking to snap up oil and gas assets made cheaper by the drop in oil prices.
The Utopia Pipeline project, which stretches from Harrison County to Fulton County, has a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day and became operational at the beginning of 2018.
The pipeline will connect to Kinder Morgan's existing infrastructure that transports ethane and ethane-propane mixtures to Ontario, Canada. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
LONDON, Feb 2 Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.