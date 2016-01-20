BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
HOUSTON Jan 20 Kinder Morgan Inc recorded a $1.15 billion non-cash goodwill writedown on midstream natural gas assets and a $285 million writedown primarily in carbon dioxide segment, Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Allen Dang told analysts on Wednesday.
"Let me give you this warning, if commodity and equity prices continue to fall, then we may have impairments in future quarters," she said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.