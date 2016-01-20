HOUSTON Jan 20 Kinder Morgan Inc recorded a $1.15 billion non-cash goodwill writedown on midstream natural gas assets and a $285 million writedown primarily in carbon dioxide segment, Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Allen Dang told analysts on Wednesday.

"Let me give you this warning, if commodity and equity prices continue to fall, then we may have impairments in future quarters," she said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)