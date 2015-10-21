Oct 21 U.S. pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc increased its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, to meet its full-year dividend target of $2 per share.

The Houston-based company raised its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share from 44 cents. That new dividend equated to an annual payout of $2.04 per share.

Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan fell nearly 43.5 percent to $186 million, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $329 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)