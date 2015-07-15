(Adds shares and details about results and deal)
July 15 Kinder Morgan Inc said it would
buy the 49 percent stake that it does not already own in natural
gas joint venture Elba Liquefaction Co from Royal Dutch Shell
Plc, and it raised its dividend.
Kinder Morgan said it expects to invest $630 million in Elba
terminals, bringing its total investment in the project near
Savannah, Georgia to $2.1 billion.
The deal shows the energy sector's appetite for fast-growing
natural gas logistics and exports. Marathon Petroleum Corp
bought natgas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP
in a $15.6 billion deal earlier this week.
Kinder Morgan, which last year put all of its publicly
traded partnerships into one corporate parent company, raised
its quarterly divided by 14 percent to 49 cents per share.
The company said it continued to remain on track for 2015
dividend target of $2 per share.
Shares of Kinder Morgan were marginally up at $37.83 in
extended trading on Wednesday.
Kinder Morgan's net income attributable to shareholders fell
29 percent to $333 million in the second quarter ended June 30,
from the first quarter ended March 31.
Excluding items, earnings from natgas pipelines, the
company's biggest business, fell 14.6 percent to $928 million.
Earlier this year, Kinder Morgan entered North Dakota's
Bakken shale with a $3 billion acquisition of Hiland Partners, a
pipeline and logistics company.
The company said growth in its natgas pipeline unit was
"partially affected" in the second quarter due to weak commodity
prices.
Earnings in its carbon-dioxide unit fell to $240 million
from $281 million.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)