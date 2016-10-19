UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 10.2 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
The Houston-based company's revenue fell to $3.33 billion from $3.71 billion.
The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $227 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $186 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took $405 million more in charges than a year earlier, including a partial writedown of the company's equity investment in Midcontinent Express Pipeline. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
