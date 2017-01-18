Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8
percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower
volumes of oil and gas.
Pipeline companies, once seen as more insulated from
commodity price swings due to fixed-fee contracts, were hit hard
by a more than 60 percent slump in oil prices since mid-2014 as
cash-strapped oil and gas companies renegotiated their
contracts.
Kinder Morgan reported a net profit attributable to
shareholders of $170 million, or 8 cents per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $721
million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included a $1.1 billion impairment
charge.
The Houston-based company's revenue fell to $3.39 billion
from $3.64 billion.
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)