April 3 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday it had completed and started a 16-inch (40.6-cm) dedicated ethanol pipeline linking its facilities in Linden and Carteret, New Jersey.

The move complements a previously announced $60 million expansion project at Carteret, which added more than 1 million barrels of storage to the nearly 8 million barrels already in place at that site, the company said in a news release.

The company said its Linden terminal handled as much as 36,000 barrels per day of ethanol with 550,000 barrels of storage through Citgo Petroleum Corp's Tremley Point terminal.

The pipeline links the company's unit train receiving terminal in Linden to storage tanks in Carteret and gives customers more flexibility in accessing ethanol for gasoline blending.

Kinder Morgan initially projects that an additional 195,000 barrels of storage will go to ethanol service for domestic specifications, but the system will be optimized for export grades in the future as market conditions allow. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)