(Adds details on condensate processing, quarterly results)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Jan 21 Leading pipeline company Kinder
Morgan Inc will buy Hiland Partners, a pipeline and
logistics company founded by Continental Resources Inc
Chief Executive Officer Harold Hamm, for $3 billion, the company
said on Wednesday.
Hiland Partners builds and operates oil gathering and
transportation pipelines and natural gas gathering and
processing systems primarily in the Bakken shale oilfields in
North Dakota and Montana. Hiland's customers include Continental
and Hess Corp.
The deal, slated to close during the first quarter of this
year, will give Kinder Morgan a premier position in pipelines
and logistics in the Bakken, the company said. The $3 billion
includes assumption of debt at a time when falling oil prices
have pressured oil producers such as Continental.
Hiland's assets include the new Double H 84,000
barrels-per-day pipeline that will move Bakken crude from North
Dakota to Tallgrass Energy Partners' Pony Express
pipeline in Wyoming. From there, Bakken flows will move to the
U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma via the Pony
Express.
The pipeline is expected to start up by the end of January.
CONDENSATE
Kinder Morgan added that the first phase of its $382 million
condensate processing facility near the Houston Ship Channel,
which would run the very light crude oil through a splitter so
it can be exported as refined products, should begin service in
March. The company said "earnings versus our budget" were
impacted by delays for the facility.
It said the second phase of the condensate processing plant
would be operational this summer.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by
James Dalgleish)
James Dalgleish)