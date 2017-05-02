May 2 Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2
steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc
to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline
company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
More than 75 per cent of the pipe needed for the project
will come from Evraz's Regina, Saskatchewan plant in Canada, the
pipeline operator said.
Evraz, part-owned by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman
Abramovich, is a vertically integrated steel, mining and
vanadium business with operations in the Russian Federation,
Ukraine, USA, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Italy and Canada.
Last week, Kinder Morgan said its Canadian unit filed for an
initial public offering of restricted voting shares, to help
finance its C$7.4 billion ($5.4 billion) Trans Mountain
expansion project.
The expansion will nearly triple the size of the Trans
Mountain pipeline and ship 890,000 barrels a day of crude from
Edmonton in Alberta to Barnaby in British Columbia.
It was approved by the Canadian government last year despite
opposition from environmental and aboriginal groups.
($1 = 1.3731 Canadian dollars)
