(Corrects the cost of the project in the second paragraph to
$240 million from $210 million)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Oct 14 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners,
L.P. said it will add 2.1 million barrels of storage at
its Pasadena and Galena Park terminals just outside Houston.
The $240 million project - supported by long-term contracts
with existing customers - will also include the construction of
a new ship dock and other improvements at the Galena Park
terminal that will boost vessel load rates.
The new dock and the existing ones at Galena Park will be
capable of loading vessels at rates up to 15,000 barrels per
hour, the company said.
"The new tankage will provide refined product producers and
traders the ability to send more barrels to the water for
international exports or to the network of pipelines for
domestic use," John Schlosser, president of Kinder Morgan
Terminals, said in a company release announcing the project.
The company will now have nine ship docks on the Houston
Ship Channel and will double the load rates on existing docks.
"We see continuing strong demand for transporting fuel to
the Gulf Coast to reach export markets," Schlosser said.
The logistics company has been on a spending spree lately to
capitalize on the flood of domestic and Canadian crude flooding
to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company has about $1.5 billion worth
of projects under construction or planned with the aim of making
Houston the most flexible oil and fuel transport hub in the
country.
The build out, executives say, responds to the increasingly
dynamic world of physical crude trading in North America, where
the variety of available crudes is growing, and is aimed at
securing their central position in moving oil from the U.S.
shale boom to market.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)