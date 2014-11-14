CALGARY, Alberta Nov 14 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Friday it would resume preliminary work on its Trans Mountain pipeline after a British Columbia court granted an injunction against protesters blocking work crews in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby.

The company said after the court ruling that it was coming up with a schedule to restart preliminary work at the Burnaby Mountain conservation area. Its shares rose 2.3 percent to $96.17 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Kinder Morgan hopes to triple the size of its 300,000-barrel-per-day Trans Mountain pipeline in a C$5.4 billion ($4.79 billion) expansion that would carry more tar sands crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to the port of Vancouver and on to Asian markets.

But many area residents oppose plans to run the line under the mountain, and protesters had blocked crews drilling two bore holes for preliminary work on a planned tunnel.

The injunction is Kinder's latest win against the project's opponents. The city of Burnaby sought to block work on the site after crews cut down trees, but lost before both a court and the national energy regulator.

The project is also opposed by many environmental and aboriginal groups, as well as by the mayors of Burnaby and Vancouver. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)