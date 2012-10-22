By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 A U.S. appeals court on
Monday ruled that federal wildlife authorities improperly
certified the Ruby Pipeline Project without taking into account
its impact on groundwater wells and certain fish species along
the route.
The natural gas pipeline, which runs over 678 miles from
Wyoming to Oregon, has already been completed. The pipeline is
owned and operated by Kinder Morgan Inc.
Even though the pipeline is in service, it is still possible
to mitigate its impact on the fish and critical habitats, the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.
A Kinder Morgan representative could not immediately
comment.
According to the ruling, the Fish and Wildlife Service
opined that the project would adversely affect nine fish species
and five critical habitats. However, the service concluded that
the pipeline would not jeopardize the species, and the Bureau of
Land Management authorized the project.
A coalition of environmental groups challenged that
decision. In its ruling, the 9th Circuit found that the
authorization was arbitrary and capricious, partly because it
did not take into account the potential impact of withdrawing
337.8 million gallons of groundwater from 64 wells along the
pipeline.
The 9th Circuit sent the matter back to the Bureau of Land
Management for further proceedings.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Center for Biological
Diversity vs. U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service and Ruby Pipeline LLC, 10-72356.