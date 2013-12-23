Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 23 Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said it would buy two tanker companies from affiliates of Blackstone Group and Cerberus Capital Management for $962 million in cash.
American Petroleum Tankers has a fleet of five product tankers, while State Class Tankers has ordered four product tankers.
Kinder Morgan will invest about $214 million to complete the construction of the vessels.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp still sees potential in its western Canadian operations despite a recent write-down in the value of nearly all its oil sands reserves there, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane production assets for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.