NEW YORK Dec 13 Oil and gas pipeline operator
Kinder Morgan's shares do not appear cheap despite
having fallen 60 percent this year, and could fall further
before reaching fair value, U.S. weekly investment publication
Barron's said in its Dec. 14 edition.
In an issue profiling the outlook for stock investments in
2016, Barron's said the company's stock price does not look
cheap at $17 a share, close to recent trading levels, and fair
value could be around $13 a share.
Barron's said that Kinder Morgan was not likely to increase
its dividend until 2017 at the earliest, and that one of the
company's risks was its $42.5 billion in net debt and a ratio of
nearly six for debt to annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization.
Barron's, which noted that it has been bearish on Kinder
Morgan in the past, also said that the company's recent 75
percent dividend cut underlined the vulnerability of pipelines
that depend on external financing for most of their capital
expenditures.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)