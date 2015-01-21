(Adds quotes, details on quarterly results)
Jan 21 Kinder Morgan Inc, the top U.S.
pipeline company, on Wednesday said co-founder Rich Kinder will
step down as chief executive this summer in a long-expected
move.
He will be replaced by President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Kean, who has been groomed to take the top job. Kinder
will become executive chairman when Kean takes over on June 1.
"I want also assure you I have never sold a share of my KMI
stock and I don't intend to do so in the future," Kinder told
investors on a conference call. "As we say in Texas, I plan to
die with my boots on."
Kinder, seen as an energy visionary turning the small unit
he bought from failed trader Enron in 1997 to a juggernaut, said
he was not going anywhere and would be involved in all major
decisions involving the company he helped found.
The three-member office of the chairman will remain
unchanged, occupied by Kinder, Kean and Chief Financial Officer
Kim Dang.
Last year, Kinder presided over an unusual $44 billion deal
that folded the company's master limited partnerships (MLPs)
under one publicly traded corporation, Kinder Morgan Inc. It now
has a market capitalization of $89 billion.
With that deal that closed in November, the Houston company
shed its tax-advantaged MLP status as part of an effort to
simplify its structure and jumpstart growth prospects.
Kean joined Kinder Morgan in 2002 and has held a number of
senior positions, including executive vice president of
operations. He was named president in 2013.
In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Kinder said it still
expects a 2015 dividend of $2.00 per share, up 16 percent from a
year earlier. Kinder Morgan's 2015 budget will be released ahead
of an analyst meeting on Jan. 28.
Net income was $566 million compared to $704 million for the
fourth quarter last year, as one-time items such as an
impairment charge on the company's oil and gas properties hurt
results.
Shares of Kinder Morgan fell to $41 in after hours trading,
down from a New York Stock Exchange close of $42.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing
by Terry Wade and James Dalgleish)