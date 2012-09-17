Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
Sept 17 Kinder Morgan Inc's Colorado Interstate Gas Co unit late Friday lifted the force majeure at its Greasewood natural gas compressor station in Colorado after a malfunction and fire at one unit of the station last week.
Colorado Interstate said in a website posting the operational capacity at the plant would return to 195 million cubic feet effective late Friday and for Saturday deliveries. Capacity had been reduced to 140 mmcf per day during the outage.
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.