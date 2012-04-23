HOUSTON, April 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
launched a binding open season on Monday to gauge market
interest in moving light condensate from Illinois to Canada with
its Cochin Reversal Project.
The company said the project would enable Kinder Morgan to
move the condensate from Kankakee County, Illinois, to existing
terminals near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, beginning on July 1,
2014, given adequate shipper support.
The open season will end on May 31 and Kinder Morgan is
seeking binding commitments for minimum contacts of 10 years and
5,000 barrels per day.
The project involves modifying the western leg of the
1,900-mile, (3,057 km) multi-product Cochin Pipeline to connect
to the Explorer Pipeline Co in Kankakee County and reverse the
product flow to move condensate northwest to Alberta.
The project would provide about 75,000 barrels per day of
light condensate capacity on Cochin and provide a new source of
supply for diluent.
"Our proposal will provide the rapidly growing Canadian
market with very cost-effective access to light condensate from
both the Eagle Ford Shale and the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Don
Lindley, vice president of business development for KMP's
Products Pipeline group. "This open season was prompted by
significant, tangible interest expressed in the proposed
reversal."
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by Andre Grenon)