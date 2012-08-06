Aug 6 Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said it will buy a 100 percent stake in
Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) and a 50 percent interest in El
Paso Natural Gas (EPNG) pipeline from Kinder Morgan Inc
for about $6.22 billion.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners had earlier said Kinder Morgan
would sell these assets to it to replace cash flow from certain
assets Kinder Morgan is divesting as part of an agreement with
the Federal Trade Commission.
Kinder Morgan in May won U.S. approval for its $23 billion
buy of rival El Paso Corp on the condition that it sells
three U.S. natural gas pipelines.
The deal, which is expected to close this month, will be
effective from August 1, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said in a
statement.
The deal includes an assumed debt of about $1.8 billion at
TGP and of about $560 million of proportional debt at EPNG.
TGP is a 13,900-mile-long pipeline system with a capacity of
about 7.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day, while EPNG is
10,200-mile-long with a design capacity of about 5.6 Bcf per
day.
Shares of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners closed at $80.43 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Shares of Kinder Morgan
closed at $36.17 on the same exchange.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)