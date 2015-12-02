(Adds comment by Kinder Morgan; updates share price)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Dec 2 Energy pipeline operator
Kinder Morgan Inc is on the hook for the bulk of $171
million in damages owed to investors in an affiliate of El Paso
Corp, which Kinder Morgan acquired in 2014, a Delaware judge
ruled on Wednesday.
The ruling follows a decision in April that found investors
in a master limited partnership, or MLP, were shortchanged when
it overpaid in a 2011 pipeline deal with El Paso, which
controlled the MLP.
The April ruling set the damage award, which is among the
largest judgments of its kind by the Court of Chancery, a key
venue for corporate disputes.
On Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Travis Laster rejected Kinder
Morgan's arguments to dismiss the case because last year it
acquired control of both El Paso and the MLP, El Paso Pipeline
Partners.
Kinder Morgan essentially had argued that one of its
controlled affiliates now owned the litigation and investors
lacked standing to sue.
Laster said in his 110-page opinion that dismissing the case
would "generate a windfall" for Kinder Morgan at the expense of
the limited partners who brought the case.
Kinder Morgan, or KMI, said it was disappointed by the
ruling and that the contested deal was appropriate and in the
best interests of the MLP.
"KMI is evaluating all options and intends to pursue an
appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court," the Houston-based company
said in a statement. It said it had recorded a reserve for the
lawsuit, had insurance and that any damages it ultimately might
pay would not have any material financial impact.
Laster did find that Kinder Morgan was only liable for 58.6
percent of the judgment, which represented the portion of the
MLP owned by independent investors. He said 41.4 percent of the
common units were held by Kinder Morgan and its affiliates.
The lawsuit was brought by Peter Brinckerhoff, a holder of
common units of the MLP, who alleged the MLP overpaid for two
natural gas subsidiaries of El Paso for the benefit of the
parent company.
Laster found the directors of the MLP caved in to parent
company demands and approved a deal they had criticized in
private.
The directors had argued the deal was fair because it would
increase the distributions to holders of common units.
Shares of Kinder Morgan closed down 7.8 percent at $20.66 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Moody's lowered the company's
credit rating outlook to negative on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Tom
Brown and Jonathan Oatis)