Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Friday that its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta would not require space rationing in May, but a downstream portion of the system between Wyoming and southern Illinois will be apportioned due to high nominations.
Kinder Morgan said nominations for Express were 182,400 bpd, which is under the line's capacity.
The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the Platte system is overbooked, however, requiring apportionment of 85 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.