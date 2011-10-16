* Offer includes cash, shares and warrants
By Michael Erman and Anna Driver
Oct 16 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) struck a $21
billion deal to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N, combining the
two largest North American natural gas pipeline companies and
making a big bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.
Despite weak natural gas prices NGc1, production of the
fuel has been rising as energy companies pile into shale fields
-- underground formations rich in oil and gas.
El Paso already owned the largest natural gas pipeline
system in North America, with more than 43,000 miles of
pipelines. The combined company would own 67,000 miles of
natural gas pipelines and another 13,000 miles of pipelines to
move refined products and other fuels, Kinder Morgan said on
Sunday.
"We believe that natural gas is going to play an
increasingly integral role in North America," Kinder Morgan
Chief Executive Richard Kinder said in a statement. "We are
delighted to be able to significantly expand our natural gas
transportation footprint at a time when it seems likely that
domestic natural gas supply and demand will grow at attractive
rates for years to come."
The offer of $26.87 a share in cash, stock and warrants,
represents a 37 percent premium to El Paso's Friday closing
price of $19.59.
Including El Paso's debt, the deal tops $38 billion, making
it the second biggest merger in 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The deal derails El Paso's plan, announced in May, to split
into two publicly traded companies, which would have separated
its exploration and production business from its pipeline
operations. Kinder Morgan said it plans to sell El Paso's
exploration and production assets.
John White, an analyst at Houston-based Triple Double
Advisors, said the deal makes perfect sense for both
companies.
"El Paso has the largest natural gas pipeline in North
America -- it's a tremendous and premium set of assets," said
White, who helps to manage a portfolio of energy equities, MLPs
and bonds. "They are doing this deal at a nice premium."
INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRAINTS
Kinder Morgan is buying El Paso as companies including
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and others are spending billions of
dollars to develop shale gas and crude oil exploration and
production in areas that are constrained by infrastructure.
For example, in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas where
there are scant pipelines, companies are having to rely on
trucks and are building rail terminals to handle the vast
field's output.
Oil and gas producers could have to pay up to ship their
gas on Kinder Morgan's pipelines if they are dealing with one
behemoth, rather than two smaller pipeline companies. That
could hit the bottom line for end users like power companies.
The combined company's pipelines will be connected to
natural gas shales including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica,
Haynesville, Fayetteville and Barnett.
Houston-based pipeline company Kinder Morgan raised $2.86
billion in February in an IPO valuing the firm at more than $21
billion. The company's market capitalization as of Friday was
around $19 billion.
The offer per share comprises $14.65 in cash, 0.4187 Kinder
Morgan shares -- valued at $11.26 per EP share -- and 0.640
Kinder Morgan warrants -- valued at $0.96 per EP share -- based
on Kinder Morgan's closing price on Friday.
The warrants will have an exercise price of $40 and a
five-year term.
The transaction has been approved by each company's board
the companies said. Kinder Morgan said it has a commitment
letter from Barclays Capital underwriting the full amount of
cash required for the transaction.
The new company hopes to generate $350 million a year in
cost savings, or about 5 percent of the combined companies'
earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Kinder Morgan expects to be able to increase its dividend after
the deal closes due to these savings.
It said that if the deal were to close at the beginning of
2012, it would expect to be able to pay a dividend of about
$1.45 a share that year. But because it expects the deal to
close later, it said its dividend will likely be slightly below
that target.
The new combined company will be 68 percent owned by Kinder
Morgan shareholders with El Paso holders owning the remaining
32 percent.
Evercore Partners (EVR.N) and Barclays Capital (BARC.L)
advised Kinder Morgan on the deal, while Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
advised El Paso. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) acted as an adviser to El
Paso on its previously announced spin-off and related matters
to the Kinder Morgan deal, the companies said.
The advisors are set to rake in a total of $100 million to
$145 million in M&A fees, according to Freeman & Co.
