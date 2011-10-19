* Quarterly distribution at $1.16

* Quarterly distribution up 5 pct

Oct 19 U.S. pipeline and infrastructure company Kinder Morgan Energy Partners Inc KMP.N, whose parent Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) this week announced a $21 billion deal to buy El Paso Corp EP.N, raised its quarterly payout 5 percent as all business units had higher earnings.

The company, a master limited partnership, raised its third-quarter distribution to $1.16 per unit, the partnership said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)