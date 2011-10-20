(In Oct. 19 story, company corrects amount of pipeline space committed)

Oct 19 Kinder Morgan said shippers had committed to about 100,000 barrels per day of its 110,000 bpd capacity for the Parkway Pipeline, its new joint venture oil products pipeline with Valero Energy Corp.

During the third quarter conference call, the company said that the increased flows through the line would also benefit its storage and terminallling businesses.

The Parkway pipeline wil be a 136-mile, 16-inch pipeline, to come online by mid-2013.

KinderMorgan will build and operate the pipeline.

Fuel delivered to the Collins hub, owned by Plantation Pipe Line Company and in which Kinder Morgan has a 51 percent stake, will then be sent to larger markets in the U.S. Southeast.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N and Valero Energy (VLO.N) said in September they are partnering to build a $220 million pipeline to ship up to 110,000 barrels per day of refined products from refineries in Norco, Louisiana to the Collins, Mississippi hub. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))