U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
Jan 16 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates oil and gas pipelines and terminals, said on Wednesday it raised its cash distribution 11 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by higher volumes in most of its businesses.
The Houston company raised its quarterly cash distribution to $1.29 per unit, up from $1.16 a year earlier.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP), a tax efficient structure that distributes most of its cash flows to investors. Kinder Morgan Inc owns the general partnership interest in Kinder Morgan Partners.
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
