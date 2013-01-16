Jan 16 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates oil and gas pipelines and terminals, said on Wednesday it raised its cash distribution 11 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by higher volumes in most of its businesses.

The Houston company raised its quarterly cash distribution to $1.29 per unit, up from $1.16 a year earlier.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP), a tax efficient structure that distributes most of its cash flows to investors. Kinder Morgan Inc owns the general partnership interest in Kinder Morgan Partners.