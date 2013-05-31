HOUSTON May 31 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
shelved a potential $2 billion plan to convert a natural
gas pipeline to carry cheap West Texas crude to Southern
California on lack of shipper interest, the company said on
Friday.
"We don't believe in the concept of build it and they will
come," said West Region Gas Pipelines President Mark Kissel.
"We stated at the outset that we would not move forward with the
project without customer support."
The project would have involved converting a 740-mile
(1,19km) natural gas pipeline to move crude oil from the Permian
Basin to refiners in Southern California that otherwise rely on
pricey imports.
However, a two-month-long open season didn't garner enough
shipper interest to justify the investment, the company said.