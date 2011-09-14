* Pipeline to run from Norco, LA to Collins, MS

Sept 14 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N and Valero Energy (VLO.N) are partnering to build a $220 million pipeline to ship up to 110,000 barrels per day of refined products from refineries in Norco, Louisiana to the Collins, Mississippi hub, KinderMorgan said on Wednesday.

The 136-mile, 16-inch pipeline, which will have the potential to be expanded to 200,000 bpd, is expected to come online by mid-2013 after receiving environmental and regulatory approvals, the company said in a press release.

KinderMorgan will build and operate the pipeline.

Fuel delivered to the Collins hub, owned by Plantation Pipe Line Company and in which Kinder Morgan has a 51 percent stake, will then be sent to larger markets in the U.S. Southeast.

"From this hub the refined petroleum products will be transported by pipeline systems, including Plantation, that serve major markets in the southeastern United States," the statement said.