By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, May 21 Kinder Morgan's Pony Express Pipeline and Belle Fourche Pipeline are looking for shippers to use their newly planned pipeline to send their light, sweet crude to the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, just recently connected to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.

The 100,000 barrel per day Pony Express pipeline will run from outside Baker, Montana, just over the state line from North Dakota's booming Bakken oil shale play, about 1,000 miles southeast to Ponca City, home of Phillips 66 198,400 bpd refinery before continuing on to the oil storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

Belle Fourche Pipeline (BFPL) is part of the privately-held True Companies, a family held pipeline and energy company based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

BFPL has a system that gathers and transports 50,000 barrels per day of crude oil in the Williston Basin of western North Dakota, including the prolific Bakken shale oil play and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, to gathering stations including one in Baker, Montana.

Once the Pony Express reaches Cushing it will be near the Seaway pipeline, now able to carry 150,000 bpd of oil to the Gulf Coast with expansion plans to over 400,000 in the works.

The Seaway, which was reversed last week to carry oil out of the Midwest, is the first of several planned pipelines to siphon off the glut of crude that has built up in the Midwest thanks to growing oil production in the United States and increased oil flows south from Canada.

The Pony Express already has 30,000 bpd of space committed to a long-term shipper but will vie with shippers with at least two other planned projects to carry the light, sweet crude south from Baker to Cushing, Oklahoma.

Included is TransCanada's 100,000 bpd Bakken Marketlink, which is planned as a feeder into the controversial Keystone Pipeline.

ONEOK Inc, a big player in natural gas pipelines, is making an initial foray into the crude arena with a planned 200,000 bpd pipeline from Montana's Williston Basin to Cushing to come online in 2015.

However, growing production in the region is seen supportive of pipeline construction. Although plans are on the book to move Bakken crude north and east, production in the region topped 510,000 bpd in March and is expected to continue to expand.

The Pony Express pipeline is expected to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2014. Open season ends on June 20, 2012.

A separate open season is starting for a pipeline to carry crude from Guernsey, Wyoming and the Denver-Julesburg (DB) basin to Cushing and Ponca City.

