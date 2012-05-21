* Pony Express will carry 100,000 bpd crude from Montana to
Oklahoma
* Pony Express says 30,000 bpd of shipping capacity
committed
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, May 21 Kinder Morgan's Pony
Express Pipeline and Belle Fourche Pipeline are looking for
shippers to use their newly planned pipeline to send their
light, sweet crude to the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, just
recently connected to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
The 100,000 barrel per day Pony Express pipeline will run
from outside Baker, Montana, just over the state line from North
Dakota's booming Bakken oil shale play, about 1,000 miles
southeast to Ponca City, home of Phillips 66 198,400 bpd
refinery before continuing on to the oil storage hub of Cushing,
Oklahoma.
Belle Fourche Pipeline (BFPL) is part of the privately-held
True Companies, a family held pipeline and energy company based
in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
BFPL has a system that gathers and transports 50,000 barrels
per day of crude oil in the Williston Basin of western North
Dakota, including the prolific Bakken shale oil play and the
Powder River Basin in Wyoming, to gathering stations including
one in Baker, Montana.
Once the Pony Express reaches Cushing it will be near the
Seaway pipeline, now able to carry 150,000 bpd of oil to the
Gulf Coast with expansion plans to over 400,000 in the works.
The Seaway, which was reversed last week to carry oil out of
the Midwest, is the first of several planned pipelines to siphon
off the glut of crude that has built up in the Midwest thanks to
growing oil production in the United States and increased oil
flows south from Canada.
The Pony Express already has 30,000 bpd of space committed to
a long-term shipper but will vie with shippers with at least two
other planned projects to carry the light, sweet crude south
from Baker to Cushing, Oklahoma.
Included is TransCanada's 100,000 bpd Bakken
Marketlink, which is planned as a feeder into the controversial
Keystone Pipeline.
ONEOK Inc, a big player in natural gas pipelines, is
making an initial foray into the crude arena with a planned
200,000 bpd pipeline from Montana's Williston Basin to Cushing
to come online in 2015.
However, growing production in the region is seen supportive
of pipeline construction. Although plans are on the book to
move Bakken crude north and east, production in the region
topped 510,000 bpd in March and is expected to continue to
expand.
The Pony Express pipeline is expected to begin service in
the fourth quarter of 2014. Open season ends on June 20, 2012.
A separate open season is starting for a pipeline to carry
crude from Guernsey, Wyoming and the Denver-Julesburg (DB) basin
to Cushing and Ponca City.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)