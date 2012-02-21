Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Wednesday that a doubling of its 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline could be completed by 2017.
Lexa Hobenshield, a spokeswoman for the company, said the C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) proposal to boost the size of the Alberta to Vancouver pipeline still needs the approval of the National Energy Board before construction can begin. Kinder Morgan also expects to consult about its plans with aboriginal groups and other interested parties over the next two years.
The company will make a final decision on whether to proceed with the project by the end of March.
($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.