July 16 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
, the largest U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline company,
on Wednesday said second quarter profit fell from a year earlier
when results were boosted by a large gain related to an
acquisition.
Profit in the quarter at the Houston-based master limited
partnership (MLP) was $669 million compared with $1 billion a
year ago.
Per unit earnings, after payments to general partner Kinder
Morgan Inc were 43 cents per unit, down from $1.41 per
unit in the 2013 second quarter.
The amount of cash available to be paid to unitholders, or
distributable cash flow, rose 11 percent to $561 million.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Marguerita Choy)