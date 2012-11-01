NEW YORK Nov 1 Kinder Morgan Inc's Southern Natural Gas Pipeline declared a force majeure on Oct. 30 for planned maintenance that will last about a month and will take up to 220 million cubic feet per day of gas offline during the period.

The company will begin on Friday hydro testing on the White Castle - Franklinton Loop Line in southern Louisiana that will last approximately 4 to 5 weeks, it said in an online posting.