NEW YORK Nov 8 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
KMP.N said on Tuesday it would go ahead with its planned $400
million oil terminal project on the Houston Ship Channel
regardless of involvement from joint partner, TransMontaigne
Partners LP (TLP.N).
Phase 1 of the Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal Co
(BOSTCO) includes the construction of 52 storage tanks able to
hold 6.6 million barrels of residual and other black oils for
ship engines, power plants and industrial plants.
TransMontaigne said in its earnings release that Morgan
Stanley, which indirectly controls the company's general
partner, would not approve continued participation in the
project because of the uncertain regulatory environment for a
bank holding company.
