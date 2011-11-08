* Kinder Morgan said its Houston project will go ahead

* TransMontaigne participation not approved

(Adds company quote)

NEW YORK, Nov 8 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N said on Tuesday it would go ahead with its planned $400 million oil terminal project on the Houston Ship Channel regardless of involvement from joint partner, TransMontaigne Partners LP (TLP.N).

TransMontaigne said in its earnings release that Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which indirectly controls the company's general partner, would not approve continued participation in the project because of the uncertain regulatory environment for a bank holding company.

"We are going ahead with the project one way or another," said Emily Mir, a spokeswoman for Kinder Morgan.

She said they will look for another partner or buy out the stake.

Phase 1 of the Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal Co (BOSTCO) includes the construction of 52 storage tanks able to hold 6.6 million barrels of residual and other black oils for ship engines, power plants and industrial plants.