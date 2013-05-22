May 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
said on Tuesday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans
Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific
Coast will be limited to only 37 percent of their hoped-for
volumes in June.
Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries
Canadian crude to Vancouver area and Washington state
refineries, was overnominated by 63 percent. Nominations have
exceeded capacity since late 2010.
For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted
nominations for the system are 306,976 barrels per day for the
Trans Mountain pipeline, 140,135 bpd for the Puget Sound line
and 79,579 bpd for the Westridge Dock.